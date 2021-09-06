Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $14,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Renasant Bank lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ATO opened at $97.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.09. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $104.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

