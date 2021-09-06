FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 127 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSM. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock opened at $179.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.95. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $81.76 and a one year high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

In related news, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total value of $4,654,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,434.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total transaction of $1,389,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,950 shares of company stock worth $13,589,675. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

