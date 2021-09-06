Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,403,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,160,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 466.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 151,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 124,656 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $21.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.73. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $44.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.19.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VNET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET).

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.