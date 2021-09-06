National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Position Increased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 502.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth $47,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.3% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $47.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average is $46.44. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.46%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

