WealthShield Partners LLC Has $49,000 Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 25.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in ABB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ABB by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in ABB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,118,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ABB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of ABB opened at $37.67 on Monday. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.79. The stock has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABB shares. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 target price on ABB and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 target price on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.28.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.