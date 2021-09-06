Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $44,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking stock opened at $2,304.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $94.62 billion, a PE ratio of 229.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,193.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,286.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($10.81) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,487.24.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.