Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,585 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $113.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.72 and a 200-day moving average of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.43%.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.