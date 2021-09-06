Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Position Cut by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 290,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 233,169 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Xperi worth $6,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,561,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,538,000 after purchasing an additional 451,595 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,177,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,111,000 after purchasing an additional 96,394 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 23.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,337,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,241,000 after purchasing an additional 635,633 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Xperi by 1.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,413,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,533,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Xperi by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,137,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,542,000 after acquiring an additional 90,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $20.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.69. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Xperi had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 14.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is 11.43%.

XPER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Xperi in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xperi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

In related news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $153,776.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,016.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

