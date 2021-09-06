Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 376 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at $1,245,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new position in Coherent in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,035,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.33.

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $252.31 on Monday. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $270.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -51.07 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%.

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

