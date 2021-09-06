Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,359,000 after purchasing an additional 456,714 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,083,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,684,000 after acquiring an additional 37,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,120,000 after acquiring an additional 32,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,432,000 after acquiring an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Shares of J opened at $137.10 on Monday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.15 and a 1 year high of $145.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

