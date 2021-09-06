EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. CWM LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 78.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 48.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 10.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2,687.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $643.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $574.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $483.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.67 and a one year high of $644.14.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total transaction of $5,696,074.88. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $9,201,684 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

