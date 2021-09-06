Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,729 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $490,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,510 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $190,564,000 after purchasing an additional 850,682 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $72,449,000 after purchasing an additional 488,000 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 494,726 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,673,000 after purchasing an additional 376,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $150,388,000 after purchasing an additional 352,979 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.10.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $145.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.25. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $146.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 23.69%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $311,649.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $2,882,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

