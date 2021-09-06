Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 11,935 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,085 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,163 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,761,000 after purchasing an additional 526,006 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,121 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,335,000 after acquiring an additional 193,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 24.6% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,891,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,190,000 after acquiring an additional 570,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $41.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.48. The firm has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $42.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 70.13%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

