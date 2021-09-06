Burney Co. Has $146,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 100,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $890,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,150,370 shares of company stock worth $19,860,670 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $9.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.