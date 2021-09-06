First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 513.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,057,555 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722,384 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $24,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,036,000 after purchasing an additional 109,309 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 285.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 711,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 527,351 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,338,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,588,000 after purchasing an additional 216,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

In other First BanCorp. news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $519,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of FBP opened at $12.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.38. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

