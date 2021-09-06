Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 892 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,461 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth $662,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $272.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.36. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $130.95 and a 52-week high of $275.45. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 217.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,158,355.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 28,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total transaction of $7,426,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,126,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,737,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,722 shares of company stock valued at $22,890,575. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 price objective (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, July 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.86.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

