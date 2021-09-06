Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Insider Sells C$1,558,191.64 in Stock

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 150,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.36, for a total transaction of C$1,558,191.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,872,733 shares in the company, valued at C$50,500,517.54.

TSE:FSZ opened at C$10.40 on Monday. Fiera Capital Co. has a 52 week low of C$9.31 and a 52 week high of C$11.83. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSZ shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.25 price objective on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.04.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

