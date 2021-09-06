Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Insider Sells C$1,558,191.64 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2021

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 150,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.36, for a total transaction of C$1,558,191.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,872,733 shares in the company, valued at C$50,500,517.54.

TSE:FSZ opened at C$10.40 on Monday. Fiera Capital Co. has a 52 week low of C$9.31 and a 52 week high of C$11.83. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSZ shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.25 price objective on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.04.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.