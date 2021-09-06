Burney Co. Sells 353 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Burney Co. cut its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 4,052.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 661,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after purchasing an additional 645,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Argus raised their price target on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC raised their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

NYSE ENB opened at $40.03 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 147.51%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

