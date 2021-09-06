Burney Co. Has $279,000 Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 78.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,836 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,684 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.04.

NYSE RF opened at $19.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.88. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

