Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $354.34 Million

Brokerages expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to report $354.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $364.60 million and the lowest is $348.70 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $374.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.54 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

Shares of DRVN opened at $30.18 on Monday. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion and a PE ratio of 73.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.39.

In other Driven Brands news, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $239,850,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $354,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,985,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,615,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,234,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

