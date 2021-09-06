Burney Co. Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Burney Co. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $18.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 25.13 and a quick ratio of 25.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $19.49.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $58.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.27 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 89.91%. Arbor Realty Trust’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%.

ABR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

