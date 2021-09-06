Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $91.71 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,547 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 25,665 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.0% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $91,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,041,990,000 after purchasing an additional 375,809 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 8.2% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 18,386 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $301.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.24. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

