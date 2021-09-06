Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $151,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,575.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,486.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,317.48. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $926.88 and a 12 month high of $1,594.12.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 124 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,513.88, for a total transaction of $187,721.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total value of $91,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

