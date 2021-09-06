Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth $50,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $92.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.04.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLTR. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

