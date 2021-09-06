Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 344 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $194,122,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Susquehanna upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $155.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.41 and a 200 day moving average of $163.53. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.95 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

