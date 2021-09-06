Bbva USA Invests $93,000 in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,291 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 32,619.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,087,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,114,000 after buying an additional 1,084,610 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,927,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,372,000 after purchasing an additional 491,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,407,000 after purchasing an additional 484,123 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 554,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,835,000 after purchasing an additional 333,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,741,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,220,000 after purchasing an additional 172,525 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.83.

PB opened at $70.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.43. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

