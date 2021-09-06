PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $135.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.78. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $137.38.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.47%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

