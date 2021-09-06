TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI stock opened at $6.63 on Monday. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.00.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.34.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

