Magnetar Financial LLC Has $465,000 Stock Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 93.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,650,000 after acquiring an additional 641,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,541,000 after acquiring an additional 505,944 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after acquiring an additional 487,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,728,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,818,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,075,000 after acquiring an additional 377,978 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGI stock opened at $46.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.83. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.92. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. Equities analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REGI shares. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

In other news, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $581,699.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,155.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cynthia J. Warner acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.94 per share, with a total value of $74,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 107,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,384.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and have sold 42,937 shares worth $2,635,647. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

