Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

TENB opened at $46.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.17. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -179.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.08.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $171,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,629.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $100,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,414 shares of company stock worth $7,098,072. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

