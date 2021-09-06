Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,476 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IBP shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.70.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $123.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $140.58. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.81.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 44.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

In other Installed Building Products news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $4,667,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at $15,223,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,628 shares of company stock worth $31,856,320 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

