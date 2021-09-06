51,239 Shares in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Growth Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $151,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Growth Capital Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ GCAC opened at $9.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $9.96.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Growth Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Growth Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.