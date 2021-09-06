Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 953.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENPH. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $173.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at $36,766,093.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,042,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,634 shares of company stock worth $17,395,553 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

