Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,688 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,649,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593,568 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,805,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,796,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,518,000 after acquiring an additional 50,146 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,377,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,896,000 after acquiring an additional 320,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,124,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,598,000 after acquiring an additional 32,509 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of LUMN opened at $12.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.