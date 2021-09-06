Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,089,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,578 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $15,261,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,216,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,611,000 after purchasing an additional 553,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,131.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 567,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,768,000 after buying an additional 521,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,221,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,727,000 after buying an additional 505,843 shares during the last quarter.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.06.

NYSE EPRT opened at $32.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.62.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.09%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.