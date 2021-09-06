Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,217 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $50,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $139,780,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Hasbro by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,672,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $22,992,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hasbro by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,864,000 after purchasing an additional 205,416 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 790,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,760,000 after purchasing an additional 151,967 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAS. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

In other Hasbro news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $99.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.36. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $104.89. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

