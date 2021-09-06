SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CMO Sells $96,707.00 in Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michelle Draper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total transaction of $95,334.44.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $217,250.00.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $571.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $565.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $550.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $221.55 and a 12 month high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 31.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 target price (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.74.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

