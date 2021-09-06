Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) CEO Sells $10,641.40 in Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) CEO Darin G. Billerbeck sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $10,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MRAM opened at $7.30 on Monday. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $140.69 million, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRAM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 28.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 43,553 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 423.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 27,175 shares during the period. 25.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.