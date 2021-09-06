Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) CEO Sells $10,641.40 in Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) CEO Darin G. Billerbeck sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $10,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ MRAM opened at $7.30 on Monday. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $140.69 million, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87.
Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.23%.
About Everspin Technologies
Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.
Further Reading: What is the yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.