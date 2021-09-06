TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.69.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMVWY shares. Berenberg Bank set a $16.69 price objective on shares of TeamViewer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of TeamViewer stock opened at $16.85 on Monday. TeamViewer has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $29.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

