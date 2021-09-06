Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

Several analysts recently commented on PRVB shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $6.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $410.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 3.01. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,470,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after buying an additional 750,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,463,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,840,000 after purchasing an additional 537,620 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 366.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 267,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 22.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 242,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

