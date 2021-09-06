Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded Accor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. AlphaValue lowered Accor to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $6.81 on Monday. Accor has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

