Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $122,000 in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5,905.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,399,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after buying an additional 1,375,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,894,000 after buying an additional 3,801,254 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

PTEN opened at $7.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The company had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.