4,641 Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,641 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,792,000 after buying an additional 655,812 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,978,000 after buying an additional 655,285 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,422.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 606,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,823,000 after buying an additional 567,066 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,399 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,215,000 after buying an additional 403,230 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 449.0% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 402,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,807,000 after buying an additional 329,088 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

NYSE:ANF opened at $34.78 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.06.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.