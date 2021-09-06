Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $223,000 in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 95.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 57.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 39.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCY opened at $59.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.38. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.67%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

