Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 67.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,430 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

WHR stock opened at $225.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $164.06 and a one year high of $257.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.37.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

