Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $231,000 in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in VeriSign by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 154,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its stake in VeriSign by 30.1% during the first quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in VeriSign by 14.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 6.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 158,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in VeriSign by 71.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 228,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,406,000 after purchasing an additional 94,920 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign stock opened at $220.23 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $234.56. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.74 and its 200 day moving average is $213.34.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $134,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total transaction of $134,633.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at $12,455,656.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,665 shares of company stock worth $4,156,669 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

