J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $169,000 in QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QIWI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of QIWI during the first quarter worth $283,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of QIWI by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,782 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in QIWI by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in QIWI by 29.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QIWI by 99.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. 15.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QIWI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

QIWI stock opened at $8.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $550.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.69. QIWI plc has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $17.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.67%. This is a boost from QIWI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

QIWI Profile

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

