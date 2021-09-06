LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,741,671.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,017 shares of company stock worth $3,009,655. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LPLA opened at $149.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.10 and its 200-day moving average is $142.55. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.14 and a 12 month high of $159.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LPLA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.85.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

