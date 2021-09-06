Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,318 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.64% of Avaya worth $14,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 2,590.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Avaya in the first quarter valued at $165,000.

NYSE AVYA opened at $20.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 341.67 and a beta of 1.60. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $34.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.72 million. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AVYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

