Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,394 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,366 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $14,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $170.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.98 and a 1 year high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,446,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $104,406.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,517.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,501 shares of company stock valued at $10,080,928 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.65.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

